Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 304 New Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths Friday

NBC 5 News

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 304 new COVID-19 cases and two additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday.

Officials in Collin County reported 112 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,682. One additional death was also reported Friday, an 86-yeard-old McKinney man with an underlying health condition and COVID-19 died Sunday evening at North Park Nursing Home. 

The county said there are 4,415 people who have recovered from the virus.

Denton County Public Health reported 192 new cases of the virus and one death Friday. The death was a man over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage in Denton.  

The county has recorded 47 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 5,915 with 3,230 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

