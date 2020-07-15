Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 285 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 1 Death

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 285 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with another death.

In Collin County, officials confirmed 134 new infections and the July 9th death of an 83-year-old Dallas man who had COVID-19 along with underlying health conditions. The county said the man was a resident of the Highland Springs Senior Living facility.

Since March, Collin County has reported 62 deaths related to the virus. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 139 new cases per day, up from 49 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 129 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,951. There are estimated to be 921 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 151 new cases of the virus Wednesday with 113 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county is averaging 126 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,467 with 2,470 recoveries. An estimated 1,956 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, July 17. The testing center will be held at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road in Denton from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.