Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 283 New Cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 2 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 283 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with two deaths.

In Collin County, officials confirmed 145 new infections and the deaths of two people, an 85-year-old Celina woman who died Tuesday at a McKinney hospital and a 78-year-old woman from Wylie who died Thursday morning, also at a McKinney hospital.

Both women had underlying health conditions in addition to the virus.

Since March, Collin County has reported 64 deaths related to the virus. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 141 new cases per day, up from 48 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 172 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 4,123. There are estimated to be 892 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 138 new cases of the virus Thursday with 74 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county is averaging 130 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,605 with 2,544 recoveries. An estimated 2,020 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, July 17. The testing center will be held at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1500 Long Road in Denton from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.