Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 278 New Cases of COVID-19

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 278 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and one additional death.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,459 with 151 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Saturday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 56 deaths related to the virus. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 142 new cases per day, up from 32 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 105 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,545. There are estimated to be 858 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 127 new cases of the virus Saturday and 69 more recoveries. Officials also reported the death of a Dallas woman over 80 years old.

"Please keep the family of the 40th individual who has died as a result of COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "It is vitally important for everyone to take the necessary steps to reduce their risk of infection. Wear a mask. Stay six feet away from others when out and about. Wash your hands frequently."

The county is averaging 94 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 39 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,937 with 1,499 recoveries. An estimated 2,398 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

