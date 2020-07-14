Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 269 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 4 Deaths

Health officials in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 265 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with four deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported three deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19. They were an 81-year-old Plano man who died Tuesday at Arbor Hills Memory Care, a 67-year-old Allen man who died Monday at Mustang Creek Memory Care and a 61-year-old Plano man who died July 6 at an area hospital.

The Allen man was the first person in the city to die of COVID-19. Since March, Collin County has reported 61 deaths related to the virus.

COVID-19 cases in the county climbed to 4,800 with 115 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 137 new cases per day, up from 31 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 141 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,822. There are estimated to be 917 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 154 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 627 new recoveries and the death of a Denton man who was over 80 years old.

“As we report the 41st death directly related to COVID-19 and the highest single-day total for Denton County, we ask that you stay vigilant in practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing your hands," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “These practices can protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.”

The county reported 152 cases on July 3.

The spike in recoveries is due to the new way Denton County will report them.

“Starting today, DCPH is transitioning to a hybrid system utilizing case interview data and a very conservative algorithm to report recoveries,” Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson said. “This algorithm utilizes an eight-week post-onset window that exceeds the state projection for recovery to capture those recovered individuals we were unable to reach.”

The county is averaging 122 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,316 with 2,357 recoveries. An estimated 1,918 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

