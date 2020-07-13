Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 265 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday, 2 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 265 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with two deaths.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,685 with 152 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Monday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 58 deaths related to the virus. The most recent fatalities were the deaths of a 61-year-old Plano woman and a 79-year-old McKinney man, both of whom had underlying health conditions and died Saturday afternoon at local hospitals.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 146 new cases per day, up from 29 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 68 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,681. There are estimated to be 946 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 113 new cases of the virus Monday with 128 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county is averaging 108 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 39 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,162 with 1,730 recoveries. An estimated 2,392 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

