Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 259 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 259 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

In Collin County, officials confirmed 137 new infections of the novel coronavirus, bringing their total number of cases to 5,291. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 123 new cases per day, up from 60 per day a month ago and down 18 from Thursday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 64 deaths related to the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also announced the recovery of 89 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 4,347. There are estimated to be 880 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 122 new cases of the virus Saturday with 77 new recoveries.

The county is averaging 136 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 42 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,887 with 2,687 recoveries. An estimated 2,158 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.