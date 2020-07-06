Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 251 New Cases of COVID-19 Monday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 251 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with another death.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,700 Monday with a record 186 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The death, a 69-year-old man with an underlying health condition from McKinney, was a temporary resident of Arbor Hills Memory Care in Plano where he died last Friday. Since March, Collin County has reported 47 deaths related to the virus.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 118 new cases per day, up from 21 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 76 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 2,758. There are estimated to be 902 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 65 new cases of the virus Monday with 26 new recoveries and no new deaths. Denton County is averaging 95 new cases per day over the last seven days.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,403 with 1,257 recoveries. An estimated 2,109 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

