Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 250 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 Deaths Thursday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 250 new COVID-19 cases and eight more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 132 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, raising the countywide total to 8,445; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 199 new cases per day, down from a high of 204 cases per day on Tuesday.

Collin County officials also reported the death of a 65-year-old man from McKinney who had underlying health conditions and died Thursday at an area hospital.

There are 5,289 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 3,062 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 118 new cases of the virus Thursday along with seven more deaths.

County health officials only said the latest victims include a man in his 70s from Northlake; a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point; a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s who were both residents of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton; A man in his 50s from Little Elm; a man in his 60s who lived in southeast unincorporated Denton County and a woman in her 70s who was a resident of Cottonwood Nursing and Rehabilitation in Denton.

“Please keep the family of these seven individuals who died from COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though there have been a number of deaths reported this week in Denton County, we remain cautiously optimistic about fewer new cases of COVID-19 being reported and the ongoing increase in the number of recoveries.”

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases held Thursday at 100 cases per day, down from 106 on Tuesday; the 14-day average has declined for three days straight and is also at 100 cases per day.

The county has recorded 80 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,077 with 5,103 estimated recoveries and 2,894 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 14. Pre-registration is required with appointments beginning at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at UNT's Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.