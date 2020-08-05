Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 249 New Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 249 new COVID-19 cases and another coronavirus-related death Wednesday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 119 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, a big drop off from their single-day record reported on Tuesday. The new cases raise the countywide total to 6,857; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 89 new cases per day.

There are 4,983 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 1,789 active cases.

Collin County officials also reported the death of a 77-year-old McKinney man who had underlying health conditions and died at an area hospital. He is the county's 85th COVID-19 death since March.

Denton County Public Health reported 130 new cases of the virus Wednesday.

The county has recorded 56 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,257 with 4,186 estimated recoveries and 3,015 estimated active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.