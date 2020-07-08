Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 246 New Cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 246 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with three deaths.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,948 with 123 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Wednesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday were a 69-year-old man from Dallas who died June 23 at a Plano hospital, a 73-year-old McKinney man who died Friday and an 87-year-old McKinney woman who died Tuesday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 53 deaths related to the virus.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 119 new cases per day, up from 19 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 183 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,101. There are estimated to be 794 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 123 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 22 new recoveries and no new deaths. Denton County is averaging 90 new cases per day over the last seven days.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,582 with 1,290 recoveries. An estimated 2,255 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

