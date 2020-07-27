Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 236 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Monday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 236 new COVID-19 cases and three more coronavirus-related deaths Monday.

A 74-year-old McKinney woman who had underlying health conditions was the 75th person in Collin County die after contracting COVID-19, officials said.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 149 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,983. The seven-day average of new cases per day in Collin County is 71, down from a high of 146 on July 13.

There are 4,634 people who have recovered from the virus.

The deaths of a Lewisville woman in her 70s and a Corinth woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility were reported Monday in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health reported 87 new cases of the virus Monday. The county's seven-day average is 159 new cases per day, up from 74 one month ago.

The county has recorded 51 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 6,208 with 3,361 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.