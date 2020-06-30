Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 220 New Cases of COVID-19

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 220 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Collin County Health Care Services confirmed 115 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, bringing the county's total number of infections to 2,997. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 93 new cases per day, up from 70 just seven days ago.

Since March, Collin County has reported 42 deaths related to the virus.

They also announced the recovery of 118 people, bringing the total number of survivors to 2,265. There are estimated to be 690 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 105 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 15 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths in the county since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 2,845 with 1,153 recoveries. An estimated 1,655 known people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.