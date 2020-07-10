Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 210 New Cases of COVID-19 Friday, 1 Death

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 210 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with one new death.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,205 with 97 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Friday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 56 deaths related to the virus. No new deaths were reported Friday.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 126 new cases per day, up from 29 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 31 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,318. There are estimated to be 831 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 113 new cases of the virus Friday with 108 new recoveries and one new death, that of a man in his 40s who was a resident of Frisco.

“Denton County is reporting the 39th death directly related to COVID-19,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We ask that you keep this individual's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The county is averaging 89 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 39 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,810 with 1,430 recoveries. An estimated 2,341 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

