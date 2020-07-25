Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 208 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Saturday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 208 new COVID-19 cases and three additional coronavirus-related deaths Saturday.

An 84-year-old Wylie man with an underlying health condition who died Wednesday is the 74th person in Collin County to die after contracting COVID-19, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

The county also reported 80 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,762. The seven-day average of new cases per day in Collin County is 76, down from a high of 146 on July 13.

There are 4,415 people who have recovered from the virus.

In Denton County, a Roanoke woman and a man who lived in an unincorporated part of the county are the 48th and 49th people to die after contracting COVID-19.

Denton County Public Health also reported 128 new cases of the virus Saturday. The county's seven-day average is 165 new cases per day, up from 73 one month ago.

The county has recorded 49 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

“Today’s report of two additional deaths from COVID-19 is tragic. We ask that you keep these families in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance to take every precaution possible to keep you and your families safe – wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

The countywide total for cases stands at 6,043 with 3,276 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.