Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 186 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 186 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

In Collin County, COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,533 with 74 new infections confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Sunday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 56 deaths related to the virus.

Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 141 new cases per day, up from 30 per day a month ago.

The DSHS also announced the recovery of 12 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 3,613. There are estimated to be 864 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 112 new cases of the virus Sunday with 103 new recoveries and no new deaths. Denton County is averaging 102 new cases per day over the last seven days.

The county has recorded 40 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,049 with 1,602 recoveries. An estimated 2,407 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.