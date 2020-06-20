Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 184 New COVID-19 Cases

Health officials in Collin and Denton counties reported a combined 184 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 125 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 new recoveries, bringing the countywide totals to 2,189 and 1,333, respectively.

New cases were reported in Allen, Anna, Celina, Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Josephine, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Wylie and unincorporated parts of the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries from the virus. The county has had 2,113 cases of, and 1,049 recoveries from, the new coronavirus.

The county added cases in Carrollton, The Colony, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Plano, Sanger and unincorporated parts of the county.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday, June 23. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.