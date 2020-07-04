Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 183 New Cases of COVID-19

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 183 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Coronavirus cases in Collin County hit 3,409 Saturday with 88 new COVID-19 cases reported by Collin County Health Care Services. The county reported no new deaths.
Since March, Collin County has reported 46 deaths related to the virus.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
They also announced the total number of recoveries at 2,659.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Denton County Public Health reported 95 new cases of the virus Saturday with no new deaths.
The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March.
The countywide total for cases stands at 3,279 with 1,220 recoveries.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties
NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.
Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.
Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC