Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 183 New Cases of COVID-19

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 183 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Coronavirus cases in Collin County hit 3,409 Saturday with 88 new COVID-19 cases reported by Collin County Health Care Services. The county reported no new deaths.

Since March, Collin County has reported 46 deaths related to the virus.

They also announced the total number of recoveries at 2,659.

Denton County Public Health reported 95 new cases of the virus Saturday with no new deaths.

The county has recorded 37 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 3,279 with 1,220 recoveries.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Thursday at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

