Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 171 New Cases of the Coronavirus

Officials in Collin and Denton counties reported a combined 171 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the countywide total to 3,521.

The county has reported 46 deaths among people who tested positive for the virus and 2,682 recoveries.

New cases in Collin County were in Allen, Anna, Celina, Dallas, Frisco, Lavon, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Wylie and unincorporated parts of the county. A number of cases were also reported that have not been assigned to a specific city.

Denton County Public Health reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, raising the countywide total to 3,338.

The county has recorded 37 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,231 recoveries from the virus.

New cases in the county were in Carrollton, The Colony, Corinth, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, North Lake, Pilot Point, Plano, Trophy Club and unincorporated Denton County.

Two cases were also reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center — the first new cases reported at the state-run campus since June 5.

There are more than 400 residents and 1,700 full-time positions at the DSSLC, which provides direct services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or who have behavioral problems.

The DSSLC is one of the state's 13 supported living centers and the only state-supported living center in Dallas-Fort Worth.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.