Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 164 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 164 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

In Collin County, officials confirmed 83 new infections of the novel coronavirus, bringing their total number of cases to 5,374. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 114 new cases per day, up from 61 per day a month ago and down 27 from Thursday.

Since March, Collin County has reported 64 deaths related to the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also announced the recovery of 47 people in Collin County, bringing the total number of survivors to 4,394. There are estimated to be 916 known cases remaining in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 81 new cases of the virus Saturday with 49 new recoveries.

The county is averaging 131 new cases per day over the last seven days and has recorded 42 COVID-19 related deaths since March.

The countywide total for cases stands at 4,968 with 2,736 recoveries. An estimated 2,189 people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.