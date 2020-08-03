Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 112 New Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death Monday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 112 new COVID-19 cases and another coronavirus-related death Monday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 6,421; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 79 new cases per day.

There are 4,879 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 1,459 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 94 new cases of the virus Monday along with one death.

The death was a man in his 80s who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this gentleman’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue protecting yourself and others by wearing masks and physical distancing when out, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently, and staying home when you are sick or waiting on your COVID-19 lab results.”

The county has recorded 56 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,032 with 3,952 estimated recoveries and 3,024 active cases.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at Westside Baptist Church at 900 Bellaire Blvd from 8 a.m to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.