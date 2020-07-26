Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 105 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 105 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus to raise the countywide total to 5,789. The seven-day average of new cases per day in Collin County is 62, down from a high of 146 on July 13.

Seventy-four people in Collin County have died after contracting COVID-19. There are 4,597 people who have recovered from the virus.

Denton County Public Health reported 78 new cases of the virus Sunday. The county's seven-day average is 165 new cases per day, up from 73 one month ago.

The county has recorded 49 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 6,121 with 3,309 recoveries.

Denton County is providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.