Collin, Denton Counties Add Combined 87 Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 87 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Denton County Public Health reported 56 additional cases of the coronavirus to bring the countywide total to 2,219. In Denton County, 1,069 have recovered from the virus.

New cases Monday were reported in Aubrey, Carrollton, The Colony, Copper Canyon, Dallas, Denton, Flower Mound, Frisco, Hackberry, Lewisville, Little Elm and unincorporated parts of the county.

Denton County's 7-day average reached 63.8 -- the 14th straight day that number has risen.

Denton County Public Health will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Lewisville High School Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The high school is located at 1098 W. Main Street in Lewisville.

To be eligible for a test, residents must have been symptomatic within the previous seven days. All essential employees and people 60 years old and older are also eligible for a test. Residents must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585. For more information, click here.

Collin County added 27 cases Monday, raising the countywide total to 2,250 with 1,348 recoveries.

New cases were reported in Allen, Celina, Dallas, Lavon, McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper and unincorporated parts of the county.

Collin County's 7-day average is 66.1 new cases per day.