Collin County Working on Waitlist, Appointment Loophole Issues

Collin County leaders on Monday discussed the county's vaccine rollout during their weekly commissioners' meeting, including the one-time spike in vaccines expected to arrive this week.

The state notified Collin County last week the area would be receiving its largest number of vaccines yet - 42,900 first doses split among six providers in the county.

During Monday's meeting County Judge Chris Hill said he's been told by state officials to expect the number of vaccines to drop to an average of 10,000 a week going forward.

Currently about 220,000 people are on the Collin County waitlist.

County Administrator Bill Bilyeu said they were working with Curative, the private contractor hired to handle the county's vaccination process, to make sure appointments are being made in the order people signed up on the waitlist.

Curative is also working to solve a software issue that has allowed vaccine appointment links to be forwarded to people or posted on social media, allowing people who do not currently qualify for the vaccine, to sign up and make appointments, Bilyeu said.

Similar software issues have plagued Dallas County and the city of Dallas.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

More regional providers are expected to be opening this week to help vaccinate more people.

The city of Frisco is preparing to offer a vaccine clinic and on Monday was offering residents the opportunity to book appointments through their city website.

Baylor, Scott & White Frisco, along with Plano Presbyterian Hospital are expected to start vaccinating people off the Collin County waitlist.

Collin County Health Care Services is entering its second week of hosting a drive-thru clinic at Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium, while McKinney will continue vaccinating people at the McKinney ISD Stadium. Both pull names from the Collin County waitlist.

The city of Allen is continuing its vaccination efforts, but it currently operates off its own waitlist.