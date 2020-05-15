Collin County Tops 1,000 Cases of COVID-19, Records 31st Death

A man in his 30s is the latest person in Collin County to die after becoming infected with COVID-19, the county health department says, while confirming 15 new infections that put them over 1,000 to date.

The county's latest victim is a 34-year-old man from Wylie who had a serious underlying health condition and died Friday at a hospital in Richardson. Due to healthcare privacy laws, no further information about the man can be released.

The man is the 31st person to die in the county after contracting the virus and the second from Wylie.

The county also reported 15 new infections Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,008. County health officials say 685 of those individuals are reported to have recovered while 11 remain hospitalized.