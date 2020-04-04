Collin County Reports Third COVID-19-Related Death

Collin County has reported its third death related to COVID-19, the health department confirmed Saturday.

The 67-year-old Frisco woman had previously been confirmed to have underlying health complications in addition to the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died at a local hospital early Saturday.

“We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us grieve together with her family during this difficult time.”

On Friday, the county announced 256 confirmed cases. Of those, 91 people have recovered.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

