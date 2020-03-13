Collin County Reports Fifth Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus

The Collin County Health Department on Friday reports a fifth person -- a 40-year-old Frisco woman -- has tested presumptive positive for the new coronavirus.

She has no underlying medical conditions and remains in self-quarantine at her home. The woman, whose name has not been released, has not recently traveled out of state, so health officials are working to determine whether the case was spread by someone in the community, a news release said.

Collin County health says there are 63 people being monitored as of Friday afternoon.

Collin County's most recent presumptive positive case comes following disaster declarations by Dallas and Tarrant counties. Collin County has not declared a health emergency as of Friday.

County Operations

All non-essential court operations in Collin County have been postponed until April 1. Essential court proceedings will continue as scheduled and are defined by the respective courts' orders: District Courts, County Courts at Law, and Justice Courts.

County offices are open and operating during normal business hours.

At the direction of elected officials and department heads, employees with the ability to work remotely are being instructed to do so.

All non-essential work-related travel by county employees is prohibited. All county employee work-related travel for training and conferences has been canceled through April 1.

County employees with fever or flu-like symptoms are required to stay home from work and are prohibited from returning to work until they have been fever-free without medication for 24 hours.

Collin County employees have been directed to cancel all non-essential staff meetings & community meetings.

The Collin County Commissioners Court will not be canceling meetings at this time. All non-essential employees have been directed to monitor the Court meeting via the web and not attend in person.

Closures & Cancellations