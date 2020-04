Health officials in Collin County reported eight new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 477.

Two of the new cases were in McKinney and there was one each in Allen, Anna, Fairview, Frisco, Lucas and Plano, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

Officials said 277 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19, while Collin County has reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths.