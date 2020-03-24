Collin County Reports 8 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 53

Officials in Collin County reported eight new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday night, bringing the number of cases in the county 53.

There are three cases in Allen, two in Melissa and one each in Frisco, McKinney and Richardson, according to Collin County Public Health.

The cases in Allen are in a 54-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a 63-year-old woman. The latter two people had close contact with other confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Melissa, one case is in a 42-year man with underlying health conditions who had recently traveled in the U.S. and the other is in a 35-year-old woman who also traveled domestically recently.

The other cases are in a 27-year-old McKinney man who had close contact with a confirmed case; a 41-year-old Frisco man with underlying health conditions; and a 77-year-old Richardson woman who had recently traveled internationally.

None of the patients required hospitalization, officials said.

Earlier Tuesday, Collin County issued an order for residents to "Stay Home, Work Safe."

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

