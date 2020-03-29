coronavirus

Collin County Reports 6 New Cases of COVID-19; County Total at 134

By Chris Blake

Officials in Collin County reported six new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 134.

Three of the new cases are in Plano, two are in Frisco and one is in Celina.

The Plano cases are in a 43-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman who are both hospitalized, and a 29-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home.

In Frisco, one case is in a 37-year-old woman who is hospitalized and the other is in a 50-year-old woman who is isolating at home and had recently travled within the U.S.

The case in Celina is in a 65-year-old woman who is hospitalized.

Of the seven patients, Collin County health officials released information in addition their gender and age for five of them. None of the five have underlying health conditions or reported contact with another case of COVID-19.

