Collin County Reports 5th Death in Person With COVID-19

The county has 343 reported cases of coronavirus

An 80-year-old McKinney woman who tested positive for coronavirus died Wednesday of a serious underlying medical condition, health officials in Collin County say.

While her death was attributed to the underlying condition, she tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "It is always painful to lose a loved one."

Through Tuesday, Collin County had 343 reported cases of coronavirus.

