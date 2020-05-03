Collin County Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 789

Officials in Collin County reported Sunday five additional cases of, and two new recoveries from, COVID-19.

There are 789 positive cases in the county and 518 recoveries, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

Collin County has reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths.

Two of the new cases are in Dallas, and there is one each in Allen, McKinney and Plano. The two recoveries are in McKinney.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.