Collin County Reports 5 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 789

Officials in Collin County reported Sunday five additional cases of, and two new recoveries from, COVID-19.
There are 789 positive cases in the county and 518 recoveries, according to Collin County Health Care Services.
Collin County has reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths.
Two of the new cases are in Dallas, and there is one each in Allen, McKinney and Plano. The two recoveries are in McKinney.
Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties
NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.
Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.
Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC