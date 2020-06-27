Collin County Reports 42nd Coronavirus Death; Allen ISD Student Tests Positive

Collin County health officials on Saturday added 139 new cases of the coronavirus and the 42nd death related to COVID-19.

The patient was a 91-year-old Plano woman who died Friday afternoon. She had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions and the coronavirus, officials said.

The woman was a resident of Arbor Hills Memory Care in Plano, which has seen an outbreak of cases in the facility.

In the latest update provided Thursday by Koelsch Communities, which operates Arbor Hills, an additional seven residents and three staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On June 15, the state's Rapid Assessment Quick Response Team went to the facility to conduct community-wide testing in response to a number of residents and staff who had tested positive.

Of the approximately 30 residents in the community that day, 19 were hospitalized with possible symptoms of COVID-19. Though some results were still pending at the time, 18 residents and eight staff tested positive, two residents were negative and eight residents had unknown results at the time.

Collin County has reported a total of 2,671 cases of the coronavirus, 42 deaths and 2,078 recoveries.

The 139 new cases added Saturday were reported in Allen, Anna, Blue Ridge, Celina, Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Nevada, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Wylie and unincorporated Collin County.

Thought it was not clear if the case was included in Saturday's count, a letter sent to Allen ISD parents and guardians Thursday confirmed a student who participated in the Performance Course program had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The athlete participated in activities twice this week, but was not there Thursday after learning of the positive test, according to the letter.

Athletes in the student's cohort group have been notified and those who came in contact with the student will not be allowed to participate in workouts until they have completed a two-week self quarantine and are free from symptoms.

The letter stated that the district is undertaking deep cleaning measures, and will continue to implement safety measures and procedures, including daily health screenings and a temperature check before workouts.

Students participating in on-campus workouts are asked to stay home if they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19 or if they have been in close contact with someone who has the virus, the letter said.

Allen ISD is the latest district that has had students participating in summer workouts test positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Carroll ISD notified parents of a second athlete who had attended the high school workouts who had tested positive. The student had been in multiple workout cohorts last week, including a small group of three with Performance Course, a group of six in one sport and a group of eight in another sport.

The district said the athlete, who was not symptomatic during the workouts, had not had contact with the first positive case.

Athletic Director Steve Keasler said in the the letter to parents, students and staff that there was no reason to think either athlete contracted the virus at the workouts.

Performance Course's website includes a list of social distancing policies for athletes and staff.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.