Collin County Reports 3 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

There are now three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Collin County, health officials confirmed Tuesday.

The updated number includes the original case of a Frisco man who recently traveled to California, as well as his wife and their 3-year-old child. The family's other three children have not been affected, Collin County Health Care Services said in a news release.

The family is in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their home.

A seventh person who was in close contact with the family on Monday afternoon is in self-quarantine as a precaution and being tested for COVID-19, health officials said.

Collin County reports one school-age child had an inconclusive test and is being re-tested, the release said.

The statement said both of the family's school-age children did not have symptoms and were not contagious at the time they attended school.

Collin County's epidemiology staff are closely monitoring the cases and working to identify additional patients who have come into contact with the family.

