Collin County Reports 29th Coronavirus-Related Death, Adds 21 Cases of COVID-19

A 77-year-old Plano woman with underlying health conditions is the 29th person in Collin County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The woman died Sunday at an area hospital, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

Collin County reported one death Sunday and three deaths Friday. The latter number marked the highest number of deaths in a single-day due to COVID-19.

The county added 21 cases of the new coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Collin County to 939.

More than 600 people in Collin County have recovered from COVID-19.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.