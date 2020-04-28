Collin County Reports 2 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 16 New Cases of COVID-19

A 90-year-old McKinney man and a 102-year-old Plano man are the 18th and 19th people in Collin County to die who tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

Both men had underlying health conditions, according Collin County Health Care Services.

The McKinney man lived at Oxford Grand Assisted Livng and Memory Care, where 10 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

"All of us at Collin County are saddened at the passing of a member of our community," Hill said. "His family is in our prayers during this difficult time."

The Plano man was a resident of Life Care Center of Plano.

"To his family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "It is always painful to lose a loved one."

Colln County reported 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 more recoveries from the virus. The county totals stand at 692 cases of the virus, with 473 recoveries through Tuesday.

Eight of the new reported cases are in Plano and three are in McKinney. There is one new case each in Allen, Dallas, Frisco, Wylie and an unincorporated part of Collin County.

