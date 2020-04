Collin County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 287.

More than 1,200 people have been tested in the county, with nearly 1,000 testing negative for coronavirus. Of the 287 who have tested positive, 102 people have recoverd, 25 are hospitalized and 157 are in home isolation.

Saturday, the county reported its third coronavirus-related death.