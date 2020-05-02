Collin County Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials reported Saturday 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, raising the countywide total to 784.

Seven additional people have also recovered from the new coronavirus, according to Collin County Health Care Services, bringing the number of recovered to 516.

Of the 19 new cases, seven are in McKinney, five are in Plano, three are in unincorporated parts of Collin County, two are in Wylie and there is one each in Josephine and Murphy.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.