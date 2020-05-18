Collin County Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19; 68% of County Cases Are Recovered

Officials in Collin County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the countywide total to 1,046.

Collin County Health Care Services said 18 others have recovered, raising that number to 713. So far, 68% of the cases reported in Collin County have recovered from the virus; the fatality rate in the county is 3%.

Most of the new cases are in Plano (9) with a handful of others added in Allen, Dallas, Frisco and McKinney.

To date, there have been 31 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Collin County.