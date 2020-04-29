coronavirus

Collin County Reports 20th Coronavirus-Related Death, 18 New Cases of COVID-19

An 83-year-old Plano woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died Tuesday night, becoming the 20th person with the new coronavirus to die in Collin County, health officials say.

The woman, who died at Medical City Plano, tested positive for the new coronavirus on April 21, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

"It is always sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends."

Collin County also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 710.

Health officials reported 10 additional recoveries from the new coronavirus, bringing that total in 473 in Collin County.

Tuesday, Collin County reported two coronavirus-related deaths, including the 10th at a long-term care facility in McKinney.

