Collin County Reports 17th COVID-19 Related Death

Collin County Health Care Services reported nine new cases of the virus Sunday

By Chris Blake

A 91-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions died Sunday, becoming the 17th person diagnosed with the new coronavirus to die in Collin County.

"We are saddened to learn of the death of another member of our community today," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. "We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends."

Collin County Health Care Services also reported nine additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county total to 663.

Health officials said there have been 459 recoveries from COVID-19 in Collin County.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

