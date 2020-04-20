Collin County Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases; County Total at 544

Health officials in Collin Country reported 17 additional cases of the new coronavirus Monday, raising the countywide total to 544.

Of the new cases, five were Plano and there were three each in Allen and McKinney, according to Collin County Health Care Services. There were two each in Frisco and Parker, and one each in St. Paul and Wylie.

The case of COVID-19 in St. Paul was the first reported instance of the virus.

Collin County has reported 331 recoveries from and 13 deaths related to COVID-19.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.