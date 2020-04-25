coronavirus

Collin County Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 654

By Chris Blake

Health officials in Collin County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 654.

Collin County also added nine new recoveries, raising that number to 455.

Of the 15 new cases, seven are in Plano, three are in McKinney, two are in Murphy and there is one each in Allen, Farmersville and Richardson.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

Cases are cumulative by day and are subject to change, dependent on each county health department's reporting schedule and methodology. Data may be reported county-wide, by city or town, or not at all. Cases, recoveries and death counts in 'unspecified' categories are used as placeholders and reassigned by their respective counties at a later date.

Data: County Health Departments, NBC 5 Staff
Nina Lin/NBC

