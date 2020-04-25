Collin County Reports 15 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 654

Health officials in Collin County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 654.
Collin County also added nine new recoveries, raising that number to 455.
Of the 15 new cases, seven are in Plano, three are in McKinney, two are in Murphy and there is one each in Allen, Farmersville and Richardson.
