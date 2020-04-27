Collin County Reports 13 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Collin County reported 13 new cases of, and four recoveries from, COVID-19 Monday. There are now 676 cases of the new coronavirus in the county.

Of the 13 new cases four are in McKinney and three are in Plano. There is one new case each in Anna, Dallas, Frisco, Melissa, Murphy, Princeton and Prosper. One case initially assigned to Allen was reassigned.

Collin County has reported 17 deaths and 463 recoveries from the virus.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.