Collin County Reports 11 New Cases of Coronavirus; County Total at 128

Officials in Collin County reported Saturday 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number cases in the county 128.

Four of the new cases are in Plano, three in Dallas, two in McKinney and one each in Frisco and Lucas, according to Collin County Public Health.

The only case for which the county offered more information was in that of a 93-year-old McKinney woman with no recent travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Officials said one of the county's previously reported cases was moved to the Dallas County total after the person's residency was confirmed.