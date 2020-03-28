coronavirus

Collin County Reports 11 New Cases of Coronavirus; County Total at 128

Officials in Collin County reported Saturday 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number cases in the county 128.

Four of the new cases are in Plano, three in Dallas, two in McKinney and one each in Frisco and Lucas, according to Collin County Public Health.

The only case for which the county offered more information was in that of a 93-year-old McKinney woman with no recent travel history and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 59 mins ago

TWU Launches $1M Grant Program to Help Women-Owned Small Businesses Struggling Due to Coronavirus

coronavirus 2 hours ago

FW Police Officers to Wear Masks, Gloves When Interacting With Public

Officials said one of the county's previously reported cases was moved to the Dallas County total after the person's residency was confirmed.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCollin County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us