Collin County Reopens COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal

Collin County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist is expected to be complete by the end of the week with the last remaining individuals with registration numbers up to 275,056 getting appointments to be vaccinated by Collin County's vaccine partners.

Starting Friday, the Collin County vaccine appointment portal will open for any person eligible for Phase 1A, Phase 1B, and all teachers.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

All people aging 50 and above, those in Phase 1C, will be able to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning Monday, March 15 following new advice from Texas' Department of State Health Services.

People that are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to visit the Collin County COVID-19 vaccine web page for links to the appointment portal and partner agencies' websites.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

On March 3, vaccine availability was expanded to include school and child care workers. On March 15, vaccine eligibility will be expanded to include Phase 1C which will be those aged between 50 and 64 years old.

Groups that will be in Phase 2 and Phase 3 are currently under consideration by state health officials. As more vaccines become available, officials expect to be able to substantially increase distribution. President Biden has said the vaccine should be available to all Americans by May 1.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.