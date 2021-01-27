Collin County Opens New Vaccination Site, Works to Correct Registration Loophole

Collin County opened a new mass-vaccination site at Plano’s John Clark Stadium on Wednesday. The drive-through location is among the first in the region to be operated by private company Curative.

“A site like this we can do 2,000 to 4,000 every day,” said Curative Co-Founder Issac Turner.

In recent days confusion has swirled online regarding the sign-up process after links to a Curative specific sign-up led to over 1,700 people cutting in line to get vaccinated.

“A lot of people shared something that was very explicitly marked and every time we sent out a new iteration of the list we made it even bolder and bolder do not forward, do not share,” said Collin County Commissioner Darrell Hale.

According to Hale, people on the county’s vaccination list who were due to be vaccinated at the new site were sent a separate email from Curative that allowed them to directly sign up for a vaccination time. But many, according to Hale, also sent the email to friends and family who were not yet due to be vaccinated, resulting in the 1,700 erroneous sign-ups.

“People that are rightfully concerned about friends and family, they are forwarding it on to them and trying to give them a leg up,” said Hale.

Hale said checks have now been put in place to sort out anyone who improperly registered and those who did have been shifted back to their original spot on the vaccine list. Curative said they were unaware of the issue but are committed to an equitable process. Meanwhile, Collin County and city officials are concerned by the comparatively small vaccine shipments they are receiving compared to other areas of North Texas.

“Collin County is disproportionately getting fewer doses per population than many other counties and that’s just not right,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere.