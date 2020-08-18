Collin County Has ‘No Confidence' in COVID-19 Numbers; Denton, Collin Report 367 New Cases Tuesday, 10 Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 367 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with 10 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 210 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 10,379.

Collin County officials also reported two deaths Tuesday including an 84-year-old woman from Wylie who died Aug. 10 at a hospital and an 87-year-old woman from Plano who died Aug. 14 at a hospital. Both had underlying health conditions.

The 7-day average for new cases in Collin County went up slightly to 318 cases per day while the 14-day average dropped slightly to 260 cases per day.

There are 5,541 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,736 active cases.

On their dashboard, the county posted a message Tuesday that they have no confidence in the numbers provided by the state and that they were only being shared as a convenience to residents.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state and private labs have made changes to fix lags in reporting and that he has more confidence than ever that the accounting of the numbers being reported by the state are accurate. Abbott added that the adjustments should be done soon.

Denton County Public Health reported 157 new cases of the virus Tuesday with eight new deaths.

The latest victims in the county include:

A female in her 70s who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of The Vintage Health Care Center in Denton

A female over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

A female over 80 who was a resident of Lewisville

A male in his 60s who was a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County

A female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton

A male over 80 who was a resident of Denton

“As we report the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 today, I ask that you keep the families of these eight individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.“ The news of these deaths underscore the importance of consistently practicing the public health recommendations to ensure you and your family are safe during this ongoing pandemic.”

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases climbed to 102 cases per day Tuesday; the 14-day average climbed to 104 cases per day.

The county has recorded 90 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 8,584 with 5,839 estimated recoveries and 2,655 estimated active cases.

“As we work through investigations of positive cases and deaths due to COVID-19, we’re reiterating what everyone already knows: it is imperative we continue to wear masks and stay physically distant from one another,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “We owe compliance to our friends, families, and neighbors that are our most vulnerable.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.