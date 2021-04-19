Collin County Has 3,000 Open COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments This Week

Collin County and Curative Medical Associates announce 3,000 available first dose appointments for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

Individuals will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine by booking an appointment using the link here and clicking 'Pfizer Vaccine Appts' located under the Curative Medical Associates section.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The appointments will take place at John Clark Stadium in Plano.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. President Biden said on April 6 the vaccine should be available to all Americans, in all states, by April 19.

The vaccines are still not approved for children however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.

Waitlists for vaccinations have been established in Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant counties -- links to sign up are here and below.