Collin County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 15%; 586 New Cases Added Monday

Collin County is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals are at 15.4% as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 586 new cases of the virus.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 32,868 cases of the virus through Sunday and 28,080 estimated recoveries through Saturday; the county has an estimated 4,488 active cases with 300 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Dec. 14, CCHCS reported 416 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 15.4% of all hospitalized patients.